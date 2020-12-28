SULLIVAN, Wis.—A winter storm warning is in effect for Rock County and the Stateline Area from 4 p.m. today until noon Wednesday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 5 to 7 inches of snow and freezing rain for tonight and Wednesday morning.
As of Monday evening, the City of Beloit had not declared a snow emergency. A snow emergency requires residents to park all vehicles off the streets to allow for snow removal operations. Off-street parking is available in public parking lots in the city. The city website lists public parking areas.