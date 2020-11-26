BELOIT—Organizations and businesses across Beloit are banding together to ask residents for donations of winter clothing as temperatures begin to slip ahead of the holidays.
Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties is partnering with Willowick Assisted Living in Beloit and Janesville for a winter gear clothing drive for low income families.
The event runs through Dec. 19 and donations can be dropped off at Willowick Janesville, 2860 Liberty Lane, or in Beloit, 3024 S. Bartells Drive.
“We’re really excited to be able to partner with Willowick this year,” Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry. “We are always looking for new community partners to help in our mission of making the communities we serve a better place.”
Donations of new items including hats, gloves, coats, boots, scarves and socks will be accepted.
It’s also that time of year for the Big Bundle Up statewide event that brings Wisconsin tourism agencies together for a winter clothing drive. Every year, Visit Beloit accepts new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing.
The event will run through Jan 5. To-date, the program has collected more than 185,000 warm winter items to help families in need.
“Donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need as the holiday giving season approaches,” said Visit Beloit Director of Marketing & Public Relations Stacey Bodnar.
A donation box is located at the Beloit Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center for donors to drop off warm clothing items. All items donated at these locations will be given to Community Action.