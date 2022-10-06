J.B. Pritzker

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seen in this file photo. The Winnebago County Board recently approved a resolution opposing the “SAFE-T Act” and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office is filing a lawsuit challenging the act.

ROCKFORD—Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Thursday his office is joining numerous other counties in a lawsuit challenging the SAFE-T Act, which would eliminate cash bail in Illinois effective Jan. 1.

Hanley said he is challenging the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act, claiming it is unconstitutional and vague.