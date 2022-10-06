Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seen in this file photo. The Winnebago County Board recently approved a resolution opposing the “SAFE-T Act” and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office is filing a lawsuit challenging the act.
ROCKFORD—Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Thursday his office is joining numerous other counties in a lawsuit challenging the SAFE-T Act, which would eliminate cash bail in Illinois effective Jan. 1.
Hanley said he is challenging the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act, claiming it is unconstitutional and vague.
“I have joined a joint bipartisan group of sheriffs and attorneys to challenge the constitutionality of the pretrial fairness of the SAFE-T Act,” Hanley said.
He said most of his concerns are with the pretrial fairness provisions in the act. Hanley said the law violates the single subject rule, the Separation of Power Doctrine and is vague.
Hanley said, at a minimum, he would like to see the elimination of the detention net.
“Eliminating the detention net would allow judges the discretion of detaining an individual charged with any crime based upon their risk to the public and their potential interference with the administration of justice,” Hanley said. “I am not a proponent of putting the cash bail back into place, but will be a vocal critic of the current law.”
A detention net is described as a process that determines if someone is detained solely based on circumstances and the crimes committed.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who signed the bill into law, has argued that judges still would have the power to detain criminal suspects under the new law based on public safety.
“(The act) does not mandate release, and is supported by victims’ rights advocates,” Pritzker said in a story by NBC New. ‘It ensures that the courts retain the ability to hold defendants who are safety or flight risks.”
On Sept. 29, The Winnebago County Board approved a bipartisan resolution demanding that the SAFE-T Act immediately be repealed. The county board asks that the effective date of Jan.1 be delayed and changes be made to the law.
On Feb. 22, 2021 Pritzker signed into law the SAFE-T Act. It was first approved on Jan. 13, 2021 by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd.
On Jan. 1, 2023 the act will abolish the cash bail system and will bring several other police and detention reforms.
This means that if someone is arrested after Jan 1, they may be released into the public prior to their trial without having to post a cash bail. A judge will still be able to determine if someone should be detained prior to trial based on public safety concerns, according to Pritzker.
The law was drafted to combat classism, noting poorer people do not have the money to post bail and must therefore stay in jail until their trial or they must borrow money to post bail, putting them deeper in debt.
“This law strips the power away from judges and takes away the ability of discretion to detain someone based on public safety,” Hanley argued.
Hanley joins state’s attorneys from Jo Daviess, Ogle, McHenry, Brown, DuPage, Kankakee, Will, Knox, Vermillion, Greene, Scott, Sangamon, Jersey, Moultrie, Douglas and Effingham counties filing lawsuits against the state.
“If the lawsuit is consolidated any decision made by the judge, be it in a different county, will still apply to Winnebago,” Hanley clarified. “It has not yet been determined if it will be consolidated or in what county the lawsuit will be decided.”