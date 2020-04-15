ROCKFORD - A Winnebago County Sheriff's Department squad car was hit by a semi -tractor/trailer Wednesday morning while a deputy was investigating an accident.
The deputy was called to an accident near mile marker 121 on U.S. Route 20, just east of Harrison Avenue at about 4:11 a.m. The deputy was outside the squad when the truck, which was eastbound, struck the squad car. The person involved in the accident the deputy was investigating was inside the squad car when it was hit. No injuries were reported. The squad car is reported to be a total loss.
The accident is under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.