BELOIT- Area law enforcement organizations will be on the lookout for motorists who have been drinking this New Year’s weekend, but they also are providing resources for the community to celebrate the holiday safely.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with LaMonica Beverages for the “Safe Ride Home” initiative.
LaMonica Beverages, located in Loves Park, has funded the program to make it possible. The program has been going on for over 40 years, according to Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.
The “Safe Ride Home” initiative gives people the option to get a ride home from a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy between 10 p.m.—3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Winnebago County residents can call the department’s non-emergency line at 815-282-2600 to request a ride home.
The department did make it clear that rides will only be valid to a residence and not to other bars or other businesses.
This initiative was also put in place for Thanksgiving Day Eve.
“The night before Thanksgiving 13 people were given rides home,” said Cori Hilliard, public information officer with the sheriff’s department. “If you plan on drinking and don’t want to call our department for a ride, use Uber or Lyft. Don’t drink and drive.”
Alongside the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, other organizations provide resources to get home safe.
“The Wisconsin DOT (Department of Transportation) offers a free Drive Sober mobile app that includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation,” explained Sarah Lock, City of Beloit director of strategic communications. “Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons with a safe rides home.’
She advised people to visit the website at www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride.
Beloit area police department’s are offering tips to stay safe on the roadways this season.
‘To stay safe this holiday weekend it is important to have a sober driver if you choose to go out,” said Sergeant Steve ZielinskiIf, with the Town of Beloit Police Department. “ If no designated driver is available, contact a local cab company or other ride share program to ensure you and your loved ones get home safely.”
The City of Beloit provided the following tips for motorists on New Years weekend:
- Ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up—every day, every trip. Watch your speed, be patient and alert.
- If you plan to use any alcohol, drugs or prescription medication that will impair your driving, choose a sober designated driver.
- If you’re feeling buzzed, you likely are over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive. Take public transit, a taxicab or ask a sober friend to drive you home.
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
The number of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrests have stayed consistent in the Beloit Area.
In the Town of Beloit between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 one OWI occurred in 2021, two occurred in 2020 and one occurred in 2019, according to ZielinskiIf.
“(In Beloit) it varies year to year but we averaged two arrests for operating while intoxicated over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day over the last three years,” Lock explained. “This number can vary based on the overall call volume.”
Both the Town and City of Beloit are participating in the nationwide Drive Sober and Get Pulled Over campaign. The departments will be working overtime to keep the roads and communities safe.