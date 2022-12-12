Law enforcement officials and emergency medical crews work the scene of a crash on West Grand Avenue Thursday on Beloit’s West Side. Three Beloit men who are suspects in a robbery in Cherry Valley, Illinois, fled from police in Beloit and eventually crashed.
BELOIT—The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a robbery in Cherry Valley, Illinois on Thursday that later involved a high speed chase in Beloit.
On Thursday, an individual was robbed in the parking lot of the CherryVale Mall, at 7200 Harrison Ave. in Rockford, according to Cori Hilliard, public information officer with the sheriff’s office.
“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies did not pursue the suspect vehicle,” Hilliard explained. “The deputies did respond to assist Cherry Valley Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives have taken the lead.”
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives are still working on the case and the investigation may take some time, according to Hilliard. No information was shared about what charges may be filed against the suspects in Illinois.
Illinois law enforcement officials shared information about the suspects and their vehicles with area law enforcement and the same vehicle involved in the robbery was seen in Beloit later Thursday afternoon.
Following a high speed chase on Beloit’s West Side, the alleged same three suspects crashed their vehicle in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit. The vehicle was disabled due to the crash.
The suspect vehicle crashed into several unoccupied vehicles during the chase on the West side of Beloit, explained Sarah Lock, Beloit director of strategic communications.
One occupied vehicle was hit and two occupants were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not known, according to a news release from the city.
The suspects attempted to flee the area, but were were apprehended by the Beloit Police Department and could potentially be charged with the following:
- Darren T. Nicely, 19, who faces possible charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting/obstructing and a probation hold.
- Toyvelle M. Rice, 18, who faces possible charges of felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, and resisting/obstructing.
- Keyonnie S. Handley, 19, who faces possible charges of felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, resisting/obstructing, and a probation hold.