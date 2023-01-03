WINNEBAGO COUNTY- The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office gave nearly 30 people rides home on New Year’s Eve.
Through an initiative titled “Safe Rides Home” deputies with the sheriff’s office gave 29 individuals rides home on Saturday night, according to Cori Hilliard, public information officer with the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff's office was accepting calls from 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. to bring people home, who otherwise could not drive home legally.
The sheriff’s office has been hosting this program for over 40 years, according to Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.
The initiative is made possible with the funding provided by LaMonica Beverages of Loves Park.
The same initiative was put in place the night before Thanksgiving. Deputies gave 13 people rides home on Thanksgiving Eve.
Deputies would only drive participants to a place of residence and were not allowed to bring them to another bar or commercial location.
The sheriff's office wants to continue offering the resource to ensure people can celebrate while staying safe.
“We continue the tradition to get people to plan ahead for a safe ride home from a celebration,” Hilliard said.
Across the stateline in Wisconsin, The Wisconsin DOT (Department of Transportation), provides a free safe driving app available on phones. The app titled ‘Drive Sober,” includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation.