ROCKFORD—Winnebago County, Illinois voters had choices to make regarding a new county board chair, a new states attorney, new county board members and a proposal to change county government.
Republican Joseph Chiarelli defeated Democrat Burt Gerl for the Winnebago County Board Chair position. Chiarelli earned 41,168 votes to Gerl’s 23,286 votes. Frank Haney, the current board chair, was not running for re-election.
Chiarelli is a Rockford Alderman and he served on the Rockford and Winnebago County zoning boards of appeals.
Gerl has served on the Winnebago County Board for eight years.
In the race for Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Republican J. Hanley defeated Democrat Paul Carpenter. Current States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross decided not to run for the office this year. Hanley received 41,590 votes compared to Carpenter’s 23,578 votes.
Carpenter has been a practicing attorney since 2001 and was an assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney from 2011 to 2020. In September he was let go from the state’s attorney’s office by Hite Ross.
Hanley served as assistant state’s attorney in Winnebago County and as assistant U.S. Attorney in Arizona. He currently is general counsel for the Rock River Water Reclamation District.
In the race for District 4 County Board, Republican Brad Lindmark defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lindquist. The seat formerly was held by David Boomer of South Beloit who resigned from the county board. Lindmark received 4,174 votes compared to 3,247 for Lindquist.
Lindquist was elected to the Roscoe Township Board of Trustees in 2017.
Lindmark, of Roscoe, has worked in manufacturing in the area for 30 years.
Voters also voted down a referendum issue. Voters were asked if Winnebago County should change to a county executive form of government and {span}elect{/span} not to become a home rule unit. No votes totaled 31,959 to 28,277 yes votes.