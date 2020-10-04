Multiple contested local races will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for northern Winnebago County residents. See a rundown of races for State’s Attorney, County Board Chair and County Board District 4 below:
State’s Attorney
Former assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Paul Carpenter (D) will face former U.S. Attorney J. Hanley (R) to replace outgoing State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.
Carpenter was fired on Sept. 29 from his role in the office’s civil division for making a $25 personal contribution to a crowdfunding campaign to replace a citizen journalists’ camera equipment that was damaged in a protest Sept. 25.
In a statement to the Rockford Register Star following his firing, Carpenter said he did not violate any law or policy of the state’s attorney’s office.
“Nevertheless, the state’s attorney determined that this $25 personal contribution was cause to end my employment at the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, where I have worked since 2011, zealously defending Winnebago County, its taxpayers, and its employees, including sheriff’s deputies, in various lawsuits,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter is running on a platform to expand crime-reduction programs; presenting measurable sentencing recommendations; improve efficiency in the county justice system related to domestic violence cases; revising recruitment to attract new prosecutor candidates and expand community relationships to improve public safety.
Hanley currently serves as the legal director for the Rock River Water Reclamation District. Hanley previously worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Winnebago County and assistant U.S. attorney in Arizona.
If elected, Hanley said he would work to restore faith the the state’s attorney’s office; work to move defendants more quickly through the county justice system; prioritize the prosecution of violent crimes and redirect mentally ill offenders, abuse victims and youth away from the legal system.
County Board Chair
Current Rockford Ward 14 Alderman Jo Chiarelli (R) will run against County Board District 15 Supervisor Burt Gerl (D) to replace outgoing chairman Frank Haney (R).
Chiarelli said one of the biggest issues facing the county is a “lack of respect and collaboration” between the county administration and county board. He said he would reform the budget process, if elected, and work to foster cooperation to further economic development.
Gerl has served as the District 15 supervisor for seven years, and said he’s committed to fostering economic development in all areas of the county, while focusing on workforce development and forming a manufacturing and trades career development initiative.
County Board District 4
The northern district was left vacant after Supervisor David Boomer resigned in March, with Roscoe township trustee Elizabeth Lindquist (D) to take on Roscoe resident Brad Lindmark. Lindmark was nominated to replace Boomer by outgoing Republican Board Chairman Frank Haney, but the board failed to fill the District 4 vacancy in May.
Both candidates said they would look to bring collaboration to the board and work to find solutions to end in-fighting between the board and county administration.
Lindquist said she use her career as a pharmacist to bring her “knowledge of medicine and local government into our decision making rooms.”
“I will work to protect our families, restore our small businesses, and repair our roads and bridges—in every corner of District 4,” Lindquist said. “I’ll be an independent voice fighting for the honest, transparent, and responsive government we all deserve.”
Lindmark said would work to keep tax rates low, emphasize public safety and foster economic growth.
“I am running for the Winnebago County Board in District 4 to represent my constituents by being a good steward of their hard-earned tax dollars, to improve economic development, improve public safety, and manage land use planning,” Lindmark said.