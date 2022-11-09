ROCKFORD—Acting Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski was elected to the coroner's office Tuesday evening and Republican Steve Schultz won the race for county Treasurer.
Muraski had 40,6652 votes while her opponent, Tony Gasparini had 28,754 votes.
Muraski, a Republican, was hired in March as the operations director of the coroners office after former coroner, Bill Hintz, was placed on leave due to charges of theft and misconduct in office were filed. On Aug. 11, she was appointed as coroner by the county after Hintz officially resigned as coroner.
Muraski has been in the mortuary business for 27 years and has experience in assisting families who have lost loved ones. She has worked for Olson Funeral and Cremation, Muraski Monument Company and Adept Funeral Staffing Solutions.
Tony Gasparini is the owner of Tony Gasparini Funerals, a local funeral home. He also works for the Cremation Society of Illinois. He previously served as Second Ward Alderman in Rockford.
In the treasurer's race, Schultz, a Republican, earned 42,848 votes, defeating incumbent Democrat Susan Goral who received 42,196 votes.
Goral, of Loves Park, has been working for the county since 1976 and she was named treasurer in 1999.
Schultz, of Roscoe, has served on the Winnebago County Board since 2008, representing the residents in District 3.
In some Winnebago County Board races, Incumbent Jim Webster, a Republican from Rockton, won re-election to the District 2 seat with 3,535 votes. He has been on the county board for 17 years. His Democrat opponent, Lindsey Lancaster of Rockton, received 1,947 votes.
In the race for the District 5 seat on the Winnebago County Board, incumbent Democrat Dave Tassoni. Newburg received 2,117 votes to win re-election while his Republican opponent, Teena Newburg of Rockford, received 1,928 votes.
In the race for the State Senate District 34 seat, Incumbent Democrat Steve Stadelman won re-election with 32,590 votes compared to his opponent, Republican Juan Reyes who received 23,433 votes.