ROCKFORD - The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department issued a news release Tuesday to counter a claim of abuse to inmates in the Winnebago County Jail last week.
The news release stated on June 2 there was an incident involving three inmates and corrections officers used oleoresin capsicum spray or pepper spray on the inmates.
A Facebook post by a local group, Rockford Youth Activism, claimed that inmates were beaten, causing a broken arm for one inmate, and tear gas was used. The news release said no inmate's arm was broken and pepper spray, not tear gas, was used.
"As a department, we strive to protect the health and safety of the inmates and staff inside the facility. We also strive to ensure that all our inmates' rights are preserved," the news release stated.
