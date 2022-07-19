hot Winnebago County, Illinois plans seal coating work Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - Seal coating work will cause some roads in Winnebago County to be closed starting today, July 20, according to the Winnebago County Highway Department.The roads affected include:- Steward Road from Owen Center Road to Meridian Road in Owen Township.- Brick School Road from Pecatonica Road to Route 70 in Pecatonica Township.- Winnebago Road from Telegraph Road to Route 70 in Burritt Township.The seal coating work should be complete by July 29, weather permitting. Delays should be expected. Motorists should plan to use alternate routes of travel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Seal Coating Winnebago County Highway Department Roads Closed Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three Beloit children raise money for trip to Disney World Beloit native goes on dance show to serve as an inspiration Beloit will soon be adding cameras equipped with license plate readers across the city Janesville man accused of seventh OWI offense Beloit School Board updates district families on superintendent search Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime