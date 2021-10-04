ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz has agreed to be placed on paid administrative leave until the criminal charges against him are resolved.

Hintz entered into an agreement with Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli on Sept. 23.

During his leave, Hintz is prohibited from accessing any county-issued property or performing any work-related duties at this time.

Hintz faces charges of theft and misconduct in office. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8.

Recommended for you