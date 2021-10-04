Winnebago County Coroner agrees to paid leave Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz has agreed to be placed on paid administrative leave until the criminal charges against him are resolved.Hintz entered into an agreement with Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli on Sept. 23.During his leave, Hintz is prohibited from accessing any county-issued property or performing any work-related duties at this time.Hintz faces charges of theft and misconduct in office. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime