ROCKFORD - A patient in Winnebago County was referred for testing for the Coronavirus this weekend, but the individual's text results were negative.
The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed that a resident was transported Saturday morning by ambulance to a local hospital to be evaluated and tested for COVID-19. As of Saturday morning all specimens from Winnebago County submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health had confirmed negative results, according to a statement released by the health department.
There have been no confirmed cases in Winnebago County to date.
