ROCKFORD – Because of the recent fire at the Winnebago County Courthouse at 400 W. State St., the Winnebago County Board will not meet in person on Thursday, but instead will hold a virtual meeting.The board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday. As always, County Board meetings can be streamed live via the Winnebago County YouTube channel.