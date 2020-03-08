ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) had a 34% increase in adoptions and major decreases in euthanasia rates.
Despite WCAS taking in virtually the same number of animals in 2019 as in 2018, euthanasia plummeted 50.5% for cats and 37.4% for dogs and the department live release rate was 84% for cats and dogs—up from just 69% in 2018.
“We don’t set a goal for what we hope our euthanasia numbers will look like. They are a byproduct of doing other things right. We are excited to see hundreds more lives saved. We are trying to provide excellent care to animals in need,” said Winnebago County Animal Services Administrator Brett Frazier.
Cat and dog intake increased with 117 more cats and 106 more dogs being cared for at the shelter last year.
The shelter reunited 763 pets with their families and saw a 34% increase in adoptions over 2018 with 2,110 adoptions in 2019.
“We significantly focused on keeping the shelter population on a daily basis low by reducing days the animals stay in the shelter,” Frazier said.
Despite higher adoption rates and less euthanasia, the shelter still dealt with a similar amount of animals coming in. For example in 2019, the total intake at WCAS was 4,612 animals, just 10 fewer animals than that in 2018.
Frazier said the shelter was able to help more dogs and cats, in part, because it eliminated the pickup of dead wildlife.
“We have limited time and resources and we want to prioritize time and resources to do the most good, helping animals in need,” he said.
While Frazier said it’s sad to see a dead animal along the road, it’s even more sad when staff can’t get to a call about a dog or cat in danger.
Frazier said a significant contributor to the upturn in adoptions for cats was the expansion of the WCAS-PetSmart partnership through the PetSmart Charities In-Store Adoption Program. Prior to 2019, WCAS placed adoptable cats and kittens in just one PetSmart location—Machesney Park. But, last year the program grew to five PetSmart locations across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
WCAS PetSmart location adoptions accounted for 446 cat and kitten adoptions. Total cat and kitten adoptions grew by 355 cats/kittens to 1,211 in 2019 which includes the PetSmart adoptions.
In 2019 the shelter also made big improvements in equipment and facilities. Their large dog kennel room was upgraded to all double-sided kennels. The shelter also substantially improved the veterinary equipment and instruments it uses each day allowing the veterinary team to perform better surgeries, more surgeries and to better monitor and care for the thousands of patients it sees each year.
Officers at WCAS cover more than 500 square miles of territory 365 days per year. In 2019 this group of six officers responded to more than 9,000 calls and investigated more than 700 bites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.