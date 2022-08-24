BDN_201230_AMBER
Buy Now

Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) Adoption and Volunteer Program Coordinator Amber Pinnon of Beloit is shown with a kitty in this file photo. WCAS is waiving adoption fees for pets this weekend as part of a Clear the Shelter program.

 Photo provided

ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Animal Services will be teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for the Clear the Shelters pet adoption event on Friday and Saturday.

Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is offering fee waived adoptions on cats and dogs (6 months and older) at its facility at 4517 N. Main St., Rockford on Friday and Saturday only. Pre-select adoptions will not be included in this two-day event.