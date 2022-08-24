Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) Adoption and Volunteer Program Coordinator Amber Pinnon of Beloit is shown with a kitty in this file photo. WCAS is waiving adoption fees for pets this weekend as part of a Clear the Shelter program.
ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Animal Services will be teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for the Clear the Shelters pet adoption event on Friday and Saturday.
Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is offering fee waived adoptions on cats and dogs (6 months and older) at its facility at 4517 N. Main St., Rockford on Friday and Saturday only. Pre-select adoptions will not be included in this two-day event.
All adoptions include a free wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one-year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one-year rabies registration tag. Those who wish to adopt a pet must have an approved adoption application by Winnebago County Animal Services and present a state-issued photo ID.
Adopters with a Pre-Approved Card will have the first option to enter the building and will line up in a separate line. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved and pick up their card prior to the event.
“Every adoption makes room for us to help another pet in need,” said Adoption and Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon “We hope to have a successful Clear the Shelter event so that our wonderful pets will find the loving homes they are so deserving of.”
The fee-waived adoptions for this event are sponsored by the Winnebago County Animal Services Auxiliary (WCASA). The WCASA is a not-for-profit group of animal concerned citizens that work towards making a difference for the animals while under the care of WCAS.
To help Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website at www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or call 815-319-4100.