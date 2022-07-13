Ramone Del Atorre plays a game of giant Jenga during the Wind Down Wednesday event outside the Visit Beloit headquarters on Pleasant Street Wednesday evening. The event provides food, music and games. The next Wind Down Wednesday is set for Aug. 10.
Melanie Krudziel and Jayce Williams play a game of bags during the Wind Down Wednesday event outside the Visit Beloit headquarters on Pleasant Street Wednesday. Music, food and games were offered during the event.
BELOIT—People were enjoying music and food and kids were playing giant versions of Connect Four and Jenga as Visit Beloit hosted its second Wind Down Wednesday event outside its headquarters at 656 Pleasant St.
“The whole purpose is to offer a free community event so people can enjoy some games and food,” said Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini.
Josh Calhoun, a local musician, was playing soft rock oldies on acoustic guitar, and Los Alcranes was serving burritos and other Mexican fare for those who wanted a bite to complete their evening of fun.
Ruffini said several of the people who were at the first Wind Down Wednesday on June 8 returned on Wednesday night. The final Wind Down Wednesday of the summer will be held on Aug. 10 when Playing For Keeps will provide the music and Frank’s Barbecue will be serving the food.
Ruffini said when Visit Beloit chose its new headquarters on Pleasant Street, the idea was to reactivate the space along the Rock River, and events such as Wind Down Wednesday is one of the ways to accomplish that task.
“This is a sort of preview for when we finish our event space inside the building,” Ruffini said.
He said it is hoped to host more public events inside the Visit Beloit offices in the future for the enjoyment and enlightenment of the community.
Several people at Wind Down Wednesday thought the event was a great after-work distractions, or just a nice time to spend with family and friends.
Melanie Krudziel was enjoying a bean-bag toss game with Jayce Williams. She said she had not been at the previous Wind Down Wednesday, but she was having a good time at the event.
“We were just driving by and saw people playing games, so we thought we’d stop by,” she said.
Other events in the community and those planned by Visit Beloit can be found on the website at www.visitbeloit.com.