BELOIT—Shirley Williams has earned a seat on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, representing the people of District 14.
Williams earned 483 votes while her opponent, John Petersen, earned 314 votes, according to unofficial election results released Monday.
“I am thankful to everyone who voted in Rock County Board of Supervisors District 14,” she said. “I look forward to representing District 14 on your behalf. I am hopeful for the world in joining our state in being safer at home.”
District 14, which includes wards 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Beloit, was represented by Terry Fell, who decided not to seek re-election to the Rock County Board of Supervisors.
Williams has served on the Rock County Human Services Board for eight years. She also has served on boards for other organizations including the Merrill Community Service Board and the Wisconsin Council of Children and Families.
She said she is looking forward to working for the people of District 14 and with the other board members.
“I am definitely looking forward to not only rolling up my sleeves, but working with the other supervisors,” she said.
