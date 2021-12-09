SOUTH BELOIT—There’s a lot going on in the College & Career Readiness Center in the South Beloit School District.
Some students are earning college credits while still in high school. Some are already engaged in internships at local businesses.
“All juniors and seniors participate in job shadowing so they can learn if those jobs are the right choices for them,” said Emily Roer, a teacher who began the readiness program.
The goal of the program is to allow students the chance to explore post-secondary opportunities. As such, students are able to go outside of the classroom to job shadow and see various career options that are available. And if they choose, they can take dual credit courses giving them high school and college credits simultaneously.
This year, more sophomores, juniors and seniors are taking dual credit classes.
There are also new classes for students looking to go into trades such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, electrical and mechanical engineering, IT, welding, HVAC, auto and diesel.
“There are 10 students enrolled in the College & Career program this year,” Roer said.
Senior Madalyn Brooks wants to go on to college after graduation. She has chosen to take several dual credit courses, she said.
“I thought it would be a good way to get some of the credit classes out of the way and at no cost to me,” she said.
Courses are taught through partnerships with Blackhawk Technical College and Rock Valley College. The South Beloit School District pays tuition for the students, Roer said.
Other advantages for Brooks include that she can still be around her friends and get any additional help from teachers right at the high school, she said.
Besides her required high school classes, Brooks is taking an English course through RVC and science courses such as sociology and psychology via BTC.
The RVC class is taught by one of the high school teachers; The BTC classes are taught by the college instructors zooming into the classroom at the high school.
Senior Abbey McCarty has chosen to seek employment after graduation, she said. She is already on that path having applied for and been granted an internship with First National Bank and Trust Company.
McCarty attends classes in the morning at school and then drives to the bank each afternoon for work.
“I applied in August and started the internship in September. I’m a teller, I work in the lobby and at the drive-through window,” she said.
Abbey was given a two-week training course plus a few extra days before going on her own. Nervous at first, that changed as she gained confidence, she said.
“I like it here; I like the teamwork and it’s fun,” she said of her job.
Another component of The Career & Readiness Center includes the support of the Hendricks Career Tek located in the Iron Works campus which provides a lot of resources for students, Roer said. Students also take field trips to the Tek Center and can hear panels of people give presentations on a variety of careers.
“We want our kids to be choice ready and have everything they need to make those choices,” Roer said.
The College & Career Readiness Center will also be there to help students with skills needed in the workforce including: applications for college or work and scholarships.