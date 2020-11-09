Pulitzer Prize Award winner Isabel Wilkerson will give a presentation titled “The Great Migration and Immigration, Beloit Legacy Communities,” sponsored by Beloit College and the Logan Museum of Anthropology on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The event will be held virtually on Beloit College Facebook page: http://facebook.com/beloitcollege
Wilkerson will lead a one-hour keynote address followed by a question-and-answer portion on Facebook. Wilkerson’s book, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” chronicles the migration of Black Americans from the South to the North. The book went on to win the National Book Critics Circle Award, among other honors, and was named to more than 30 Best of the Year lists, including The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of the Year.
For more information on this speaker, please visit: prhspeakers.com