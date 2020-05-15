BELOIT—Standing at attention, Sergeant Brandon Berg pulled a respiratory mask over his face and suited up within seconds Friday, a new routine while helping communities across Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Army National Guard was at Krueger Park in Beloit, where the they partnered up with Beloit Health System, Beloit Area Community Health Center and Rock County Health Department staff to administer free COVID-19 tests. Two test sites in Beloit, at Krueger Park and Telfer Park, will offer free tests through May 22.
"That's why we serve," said Berg, an Oconomowoc native. "Being able to reach out and make a difference means the world to us. We're all taking the initiative, and the morale is very high."
Berg said going up to bat against the Coronavirus has felt like the moment he and his fellow soldiers have been training for, with citizens' safety and providing vital outreach being at the core of their mission.
Joseph Murray Jr., Krueger Park's testing site coordinator and deputy chief at the City of Beloit Fire Department, said the joint effort to serve and support citizens is important, especially for Beloit's Hispanic and African American communities.
"I'm glad they came down to do this and get the testing done. It's definitely needed," Murray said. "We want to make sure we test the people that are symptomatic, that haven't been tested, that have been exposed."
Beloit resident Christina Lynch was among the citizens who waited in a long line of cars to get tested Friday.
Lynch, who has been working throughout the pandemic, said the free test brought a peace of mind for herself and her children. She wanted to get tested as a precaution because she said she and her son are both more prone to getting sick.
"I'm glad that they're finally offering the testing," Lynch said. "Everyone they can help, the more the better, as long as they stay safe."
Emphasizing the military's commitment to serving citizens, Major Shawn Murphy said National Guard members wore a mix of either medical gowns or civilian clothing in an effort to be approachable. All had protective masks over their faces, too.
Murphy said his soldiers have been excited to serve communities across the state.
"We're proud of what we do," Murphy said. "We live here, we work here, we serve here, and we're just like every other civilian."
National guard specialist Emily Mrazek, who is from Sussex, said she began helping out at testing sites in March. It has helped ease her mind about how her own family is doing at home.
"We're just happy to help the people; it feels good," Mrazek said.
She said her squad is a close-knit group, and was eager to jump into action and help track the spread of the Coronavirus together. She recalled visiting around 25 different areas of the state thus far to offer tests.
"I'm really glad to be here. This is what it makes it worth it, to be able to actually help people. It seems like they're really grateful for it," Mrazek said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.