WHITEWATER - Maryann Zimmerman, a Whitewater school board member, has announced she plans to run as a Republican for the 31st District Wisconsin Assembly seat, setting up a contested primary in August.
Ellen Schutt, a Darien native who currently lives in Clinton, announced her intentions to run as a Republican in the 31st Assembly District back in December. The seat currently is held by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is not seeking re-election to the Assembly, but is running for the office of Wisconsin Secretary of State.
Whoever wins the spot on Aug. 9 primary election will move on to the general election on Nov. 8.
Zimmerman originally wanted to run for the Wisconsin 15th District Senate seat, but since legislative map boundaries were changed, she found she no longer lives in the 15th District.
“Due to the redistricting decision on April 15, I am no longer eligible to run for the 15th District Senate seat so I am now running from the 31st Assembly District,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman was elected to the Whitewater Board of Education in April of 2021.
She said she will continue to serve on the school board if she is elected to the Assembly. Her current term does not expire until 2024.
“Serving on my local school board has been an amazing experience. I have learned a lot and being allowed to serve my fellow neighbors, friends and parents has been an honor,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman explained that she is used to serving the community.
“I am no stranger to serving the community. For the past eight years, I have served on local boards and commissions as well as volunteered in our community. I currently serve on both the Disability Rights Commission and the Equal Opportunity Commission for the City of Whitewater,” Zimmerman told the Beloit Daily News.
Zimmerman went on to explain how important the youth and lower income families are to her.
“My role as a parent-to-parent advocate includes acting as an advocate, mentor and friend to parents of children with special needs. Professionally, I have been the director of the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. I have been a presenter at a national conference on poverty and basic needs for women,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said she sees five major issues facing the 31st Assembly District.
1. Struggling small businesses.
2. School districts that are struggling to make their budgets work.
3. Housing shortages.
4. The need for more manufacturing and agricultural jobs.
5. Assurance that our freedoms will be protected regardless of emergency situations.
“My goals are to introduce bills for SMART grants to our public school systems, supporting universal School Choice, promote racial unity, draft bills that give tax breaks to new small businesses and foster strong relationships with community, educational and business leaders to attract and keep citizens in our community,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman's opponent, Schutt, had previously worked as a member of Loudenbeck's staff. Schutt currently works on the staff for Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
The 31st Assembly District includes parts of southeast Rock County and southwest Walworth County. It includes a portion of the city of Beloit, Town of Beloit and Village of Clinton in Rock County, and Elkhorn and Darien in Walworth County.