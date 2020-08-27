MADISON - A Whitewater man was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday for a string of convenience store robberies in Beloit, Janesville and Milton.
Nicholas K Murn, 26, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley in U.S. District Court in Madison. He also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.
Murn pleaded guilty to five robberies that occurred in October of 2019. Robberies occurred at Tex's Grocery and Rollette Oil in Beloit; Stop N' Go and Mulligan's BP in Janesville and Casey's General Store in Milton.
Because he brandished a firearm in each robbery, Murn was subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison.
Beloit, Janesville and Fort Atkinson police departments along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the investigation.