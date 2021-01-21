JANESVILLE—A Whitewater man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) after he was stopped by state police on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County Wednesday night.
Jesus Alberto Ubieta Jacquez, 25, was stopped by a Wisconsin State Trooper at about 7:28 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-39/90 near milepost 170, according to a news release from the state police.
State police had received a report of a vehicle deviating from its lane. The trooper reportedly noticed signs of impairment and asked Jacquez to perform a field sobriety test, but he refused.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.