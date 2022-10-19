WHITEWATER – The City of Whitewater Common Council announces three finalists for the position of City Manager.
The finalists are James “Jim” Palenick, David R. Porter and John S. Weidl.
Jim Palenick is the former City Manager for Middletown, Ohio. He has over 34 years of experience in service to local government as a City Manager/Chief Administrative Officer including Middletown, City Administrator for the City of Racine, Wisconsin; Director of Economic & Business Development in the City of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Interim & Town Manager, Town of Dallas, North Carolina; City Manager for the City of Gastonia, North Carolina; City Manager for the City of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; City Manager for the City of Bay City, Michigan; City Manager for the City of Dowagiac, Michigan; and Village Manager for the Village of Dexter Michigan. Palenick graduated with Honors from Western Michigan University with an MPA degree; Summa Cum Laude with a BS Degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan; and an AAS degree from Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
David Porter is the Village Administrator of Winneconne, Wisconsin. He previously has been the Management Analyst and Interim HR Manager for the Town of Wayland in Wayland, Massachusetts; Co-Founder and Consultant to Trisector Advisors in Brookline, Massachusetts; Senior Researcher for the Center for Public Leadership in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Program Manager for EDX, Inc. in Cambridge Massachusetts; Advisorv and Project Manager for The Readiness Project in Washington, D.C.; Legal Assistant for Sidley Austin Brown & Wood LLP in Washington, D.C.; and a Consultant for Bancroft Associates, PLLC, in Washington, D.C. Porter graduated Cum Laude from Harvard College with an Artium Baccalaureus in History with a certificate in Latin American Studies and a Citation in Spanish Language. David holds a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard Kennedy School.
John Weidl is the current Interim City Manager of the City of Whitewater and also a Town Supervisor for the Township of Lafayette, Wisconsin; residing in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He has previously held the position of Village Administrator/Director of Economic Development, Mukwonago, Wisconsin; City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer and Director of Public Works for the City of Princeton, Wisconsin; and Office of the Administrator for the Village of Lake Zurich, Illinois. He has been a Leadership Counselor for the Edward YMCA Camp in East Troy, Wisconsin and a Team Leader, Customer Service Director and Database Manager for the U.S. Air Force. John is a decorated United States Air Force (USAF) Combat Veteran with tours of duty in Europe and Middle East, including joint combat service with the United States Army. John holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/European History, also from Northern Illinois University.
Interviews for the three candidates will take place Friday. A community reception and “Meet and Greet” for the finalists will be held at the City of Whitewater Municipal Building located at 312 W. Whitewater St. from 5 - 6:30 p.m. on the first floor Community Room, Friday evening. This Meet and Greet is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend and extend a warm welcome to each candidate. The common council will also hold interviews with the candidates and deliberate on Saturday.