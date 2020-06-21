BELOIT — White Avenue will be closed in both directions between Milwaukee Road and Prairie Avenue for concrete repairs starting on Thursday, according to a City of Beloit news release.
Repair work is expected to last until July 22 with weather permitting. The official detour will take motorist to Cranston Road and U.S. Highway 51. Individuals living on White Avenue will have access to their homes, but will need to use one of the cross streets between Milwaukee Road and Prairie Avenue. Garbage and recycling collection will not be impacted.
The project involves full panel concrete removal and replacement near the intersections of White and Milwaukee, White and Central, and White and Prairie. The Milwaukee Road/White Avenue and Prairie Avenue/White Avenue intersections will remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.