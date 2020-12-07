This is a story of how, when you’re a kid, you never know what awaits you. When I was a kid back in Texas, I had never heard of Beloit, Wisconsin. I knew that Wisconsin existed, of course, and knew all about a TV ad about beer making Milwaukee famous, and I think I sort of knew that was in a place called Wisconsin.
But anything north of Oklahoma was thought to be Yankee Country, and it was as foreign to me as Rome or Paris was.
There was at least one thing I knew for sure. I knew that Marshall Dillon, on TV, was exactly the sort of person I should try to become. Matt was the Old West marshall of Dodge City, Kansas. Kansas also seemed a little too Yankee for me, but this was the Kansas of the Wild West. It needed law and order, and what better person to supply it than Marshall Dillon, who did so every week on CBS.
\Matt was brave, steady and straight-talking, stable and straight-shooting. He never shouted but had a reserved way of talking, as though to say that real men don’t need to be loudmouths. He had a sense of compassion, especially for victims of the bad guys, and might have been in love with Miss Kitty, the owner of the local Long Branch Saloon, but likely never married her because Dodge City needed protecting more than Marshall Dillon needed marrying.
The story every week was about the same. Marshall Dillon—Matt—would have to deal with outlaws, along with one of his deputies, one of which was lame but earnest and tough, while the other was shrewd and soft-spoken and had an acre of facial hair and rode a mule. Then there was Doc Adams, who tended to the wounded. So: Matt would chase and catch or kill villains while talking it over with Miss Kitty at the Long Branch and turning over the maimed to Doc.
When I was a kid, this little community in Dodge City was almost as familiar to me as my real-life community. Our family never missed an episode and thought them all good, though my father admitted he was partial to the ones where Matt won a gunfight.
“Now that,” he would say, “is what I call a real shoot-’em-up.”
The show was one of the most popular on TV for years.
I knew nothing of the actor who played Marshall Dillon. His name was James Arness, his brother was the actor Peter Graves, and they had grown up in Minneapolis. When Arness graduated from high school, he thought he was college material and so set out to attend a small college in Wisconsin.
This was Beloit College.
So let’s recap: I’m this kid who loves Marshall Dillon and had no idea that he had gone to school at a college where I would end up teaching for over forty years.
What do kids know about how small the world can be? What do they know about the quirks of fate? If you go by me, the answer is nothing much at all.
Arness didn’t stay at Beloit College for long. He went into the war, and after that pursued an acting career. And here’s another fateful twist: When I was this same little kid, I wanted to see a sci-fi movie called “The Thing from Another World.” It was about an alien, a walking vegetable who would try to take over the world because, well, you can’t shoot vegetables. They’ll just grow again. Call it monstrous fecundity.
My parents wouldn’t let me see this movie. it would keep me up at night. They didn’t care if I was kept up at night, but then they’d have to stay up with me.
So it was years later before I was able to see this movie, which in my view still packs a scary punch. Well, Hollywood needed someone tall to play the vegetable Thing. They needed a long walking carrot and they picked Jim Arness. This was before he became Matt Dillon. Arness never made it on the big screen, but he was a hit on the small one.
And then later in life I saw him as a detective chasing giant ants in a film called “Them,” another truly frightening, even now, sci-fi thriller.
Between the time Arness left Beloit and the time I came was over twenty years. Still, I think I have an idea of what he encountered when, as a first-year student, he ventured into downtown Beloit. There would have been a smoke shop that sold tobacco and newspapers. There would have been at least one locally-owned small drugstore and at least two locally-owned grocery stores. The only chain store would have been Woolworth’s. The Beloit Daily News would have been located at Pleasant and Grand, near where the performing arts center is now.
Mr. Arness was apparently a vain man. When Kelsey Grammer’s “Frasier” TV show beat out Arness’ show called “Gunsmoke” for longest-running television drama series, James Arness called up Mr. Grammar, who was expecting congratulations but apparently got a notorious four-letter word.
And then there used to be stories about the time James Arness came back to visit his potential alma mater. He had a little too much whiskey at one of the local Long Branches. Beloit cops would laugh years later about “the night we had to bust Marshall Dillon.”
But that’s enough about the collapse of my hero worship.
Tom McBride is the author of “Bent Dead in Beloit” a mystery.