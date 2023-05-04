Wheel Run

Runners make their way along the Steve Gregg path in Riverside Park in last year's Wheel Run. The charity run benefits Beloit Meals on Wheels and this year's run is set for May 20.

 Photo provided

BELOIT - It's time to lace up those running shoes and hit the trail for a good cause.

The Beloit Meals On Wheels biggest fundraiser of the year, the Wheel Run, is set for May 20, and this year the run has a new starting point and a few other changes.

