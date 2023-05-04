BELOIT - It's time to lace up those running shoes and hit the trail for a good cause.
The Beloit Meals On Wheels biggest fundraiser of the year, the Wheel Run, is set for May 20, and this year the run has a new starting point and a few other changes.
Ellen Wiegand, executive director of Beloit Meals On Wheels, said this year the run will begin at 9 a.m. near the new Meals On Wheels facility on Shore Drive. Runners will line up near the corner of Beach Avenue and Shore Drive, cross Maple Avenue, cross the Ken Hendricks Memorial Bridge and move along the recreational path in Riverside Park. Those running in the 5K run will make a loop around the lagoon in Riverside Park while the 10K runners will continue down the path to downtown Beloit near the First National Bank before turning around.
Wiegand said the 5K route will be open to walkers and runners, while the 10K route is for runners only. She noted this year's course is different than previous years when the run started out on College Street.
"This is a very flat, family friendly course," she said.
Meals On Wheels has been holding a fundraising run for 11 years, but it previously was held in March and was called Mushing For Meals. The benefit run. raises about $30,000 a year and the funds help support the agency which delivers meals to homebound residents. Last year, Beloit Meals On Wheels delivers about 44,000 meals to clients.
"We were the first Meals On Wheels in Rock County," Wiegand said.
Already, about 163 people have signed up for the Wheel Run. Wiegand hopes to have about 200 sign up for the run.
She also said there are about 35 volunteers who will be working behind the scenes to make the Wheel Run possible.
After the run, participants can enjoy some treats at the pavilion in back of the Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave., which is a neighbor to the new Meals On Wheels facility. Culvers of Beloit will offer Lemon Ice and volunteers from the First Baptist Church will help with handing out snacks in the pavilion area.
The Wheel Run is co-sponsored by ABC Supply Company and Kerry Inc.