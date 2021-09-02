There’s lots to do this weekend, from the Walworth County Fair and the Rock River Thresheree to yoga and mimosas at 5BAR and a craft fair in the beer garden at Kline’s Club 88.
Howes Craft Studio owner Katie Howes is partnering with Kline’s Club 88, 65 Portland Ave., to host a craft fair in the beer garden on Sunday from 1:30—5 p.m.
“Do some shopping, have some fun and support local businesses,” Howes said.
Klines Club 88 owner Glenda Kline said the event will coincide with bloody Mary and chicken wings Sunday.
“As we call it, church,” Kline joked.
Howes will be bringing her tie-dyed items to sell along with nine other vendors, including someone who sells candles and lotions, a vendor with jellies and jams, a woodworker and others. Kline will be hosting a bake sale and offering her famous homemade cinnamon rolls.
Visit Beloit Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tracy Bliss noted another bar was having some unique festivities this weekend as well.
“The 5BAR has mimosas and yoga from 11:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m. It’s not your typical yoga. It’s not your average session, it’s more loose fit and relaxed,” Bliss added.
People are to bring a yoga mat or towel and load up on the bubblies beforehand.
Labor Day weekend is also the weekend for The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn. It kicked off Wednesday and runs through Monday with fair grounds open daily from 7 a.m.—11 p.m. People can enjoy animal and craft exhibits, carnival rides and musical acts and other entertainment. For more information visit www.walworthcountyfair.com.
The 65th Annual Rock River Thresheree will be held Sept. 3-6 from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. It features historic farm equipment and its theme this year is “steam powered equipment and orphans and oddball gas engines.” The Thresheree also includes threshing, hundreds of tractors, a car and truck show, military displays, construction equipment, a pile driver, grist mill, crop demonstration and other attractions and educational presentations. Parking is free, and there is shuttle service. For more information people can visit www.thresheree.com.
Back in Beloit, Bliss noted there are plenty of options for live music, fresh apples, donuts and more.
People can kick off the weekend by having lunch at the Fridays in the Park event from 11:30 a.m—1:30 p.m. while listening to some music on the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue.
“It’s bring-your-own lunch this Friday. They are asking people to go support any local restaurant,” Bliss said.
Toward evening people can enjoy the final concert for Music at Harry’s Place from 7—9 p.m. in Riverside Park. The Rainbow Bridge Band will be performing.
“Bring your blankets or chairs and relax under the stars. Grab dinner from one of the food trucks on site,” Bliss said.
There is live music at Merrill and Houston’s at 8 p.m. as well as at Bootlegger’s Bar.
The Beloit Art Center will hold its First Friday Gallery Reception on Friday from 5—7 p.m. featuring artist Anita Wildermuth who was a teacher for 37 years.
Every Saturday is the Farmers Market from 9 a.m.—noon. There is also an outdoor market at Kauffman’s Country Store, 9550 Highway 81 every Saturday from 9 a.m.—1 p.m.
People can also check out Sugar River Adventures which offers weekend tubing trips. More information on tickets is available at https://sugarriveradventures.com.
Bliss said every Sunday is Sunday Funday from 3—6 p.m. at The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin which offers the Sunday live music events through the end of October.
On Saturdays and Sundays, people can go on a tour at Beckman Mill from 1—4 p.m. The tours are offered every Saturday and Sunday through the end of October.
“The first Saturday of every month you could experience corn grinding,” Bliss said.
On Sunday the Best of Beloit Vintage Mall, 1019 Gardner St., South Beloit, is having a “fall in love with vintage” event with vendors inside and outside the mall from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. with live music, Bliss said.
The Apple Hut, 1718 W. Walters Road, is now open 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Tuesday through Sundays.
“And every Monday you can hear Dave Potter play the blues at the Grand Avenue Pub at 7 p.m.,” Bliss added.
Visit Beloit also has its craft beer trail with six local restaurants serving craft beer.
“If you download the passports on Visit Beloit website at visitbeloit.com, you can get a stamp at each restaurant when you get a craft beer and you can bring it into Visit Beloit for a nice T-shirt,” Bliss said.
There is also a Cafe Trail, with five coffee shops.
“If you complete the trail and return the passport to Visit Beloit, you receive a coffee mug,” Bliss said.