What is your smoke alarm telling you? Clint Wolf Oct 3, 2021 If the smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm is chirping or making other sounds, it may be trying to tell you something, according to the National Fire Protection Association.SMOKE ALARMS• A continued set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire has been detected. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.• A single "chirp" every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.CARBON MONOXIDE (CO) ALARMS• A continuous set of four loud beeps—beep, beep, beep, beep—means carbon monoxide is present in your home.Go outside, call 9-1-1 and stay out.• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.• CO alarms also have "end of life" sounds that vary by manufacturer. This means it's time to get a new CO alarm.• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of everyone in your home, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.Some tips:- Install a bedside alert device that responds to the sound of the smoke and CO alarms. Use of a low frequency alarm can also wake a sleeping person with mild to severe hearing loss.- Sleep with your mobility device, glasses, and phone close to your bed.- Keep pathways like hallways lit with night lights and free from clutter to make sure everyone can get out safely.