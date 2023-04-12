City of Beloit Engineer Scot Pridiville talks with Beloit residents Debra Vance and Jolene Riley about planned construction on West Grand Avenue. The project’s first phase is expected to start in June.
Beloit residents look over the plans for a construction project on West Grand Avenue during a presentation at Hackett Elementary School on Wednesday The first phase of the project will begin this summer.
BELOIT — The first phase of a road reconstruction project on West Grand Avenue is expected to begin this summer with the second phase beginning in the summer of 2024.
A meeting was held Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School to provide information about the project to area residents.
Debra Vance and Jolene Riley, who live at the Grand Avenue Apartments, came to Hackett School with a few questions.
“We wanted to know if we would be able to get out of our drive, because we have only one way to get out,” Vance said.
They said they were satisfied with the answers they received from city staff.
The first phase of the project will involve West Grand Avenue from Hackett to Eighth streets, which is planned for this summer when school is not in session at Hackett Elementary School.
The Beloit City Council is expected to award the contract for the project by May 15 and construction is expected to start by June 12. The first phase of the project has an estimated cost of around $1 million.
The second phase of the project is planned to involve West Grand Avenue from Eighth to Bluff streets, which will take place in the summer of 2024.
The project will include new pavement and base for the street, as well as curb and gutter replacement. There also will be sidewalk ramps and driveway aprons installed and drainage improvements.
Sidewalks will be replaced as needed in the project area.
City Engineer Scot Prindiville said there is an estimated 500-foot segment of the water main which will be upgraded from a four-inch diameter line to an eight-inch diameter line. Also, lead water lateral lines will be replaced with plastic lines from the main line up to the property line of homeowners.
There will be no cost assessed to property owners for the construction project.
Traffic in the construction area will be closed to through traffic, but residents will be able to get to their homes during the project. The intersection of West Grand Avenue and Eighth Street will be closed.
There will be some times of inconvenience, Prindiville noted. Water will be shut off to properties in the area at the beginning of the project and at the end of the project. Each resident having their water lateral lines replaces will have a third water shut-off. All water shut offs will happen during the day and residents will be given 48 hours notice before service is interrupted.
Prindiville also said, although residents will have access to their property during the project, there may be times when new concrete will be poured for driveway aprons or curbs. This will require a time to allow the concrete to cure for about a week, so cars won’t be able to use driveways at these times.
The plan for the project is to remove the existing pavement and base. This will allow for a new base and asphalt surface to be level and make for better drainage.
“Drainage on the road is expected to be much improved after the project is complete,” Prindiville said.
He said city staff will hold another meeting to go over the second phase of the Grand Avenue project next year.