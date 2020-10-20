MADISON - Following the launch of the second phase of the “We’re All In” Grant program, Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, is encouraging small business owners to apply for the grants.
“Throughout the past few months, I have heard directly from small business owners about the financial difficulties they are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have been working hard to help support small businesses in our district by connecting them with opportunities like this program,” Spreitzer said
Grant applications must be submitted by Nov. 2. Businesses can apply online at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/WEDCGrant/ or by calling 608-266-2772. Small business owners will need their 2019 tax returns to complete the application.
Priority will be given to: businesses that have not yet received funds from either the first round of “We’re All In” grants or the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant Program.