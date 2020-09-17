BELOIT — Venturing into the great outdoors is an experience all children can benefit from, and the team at Welty Environmental Center say they’ve taken exciting steps this year to expand their educational activities at free or reduced cost with help from community partners.
“I think that’s very empowering for kids to create their own learning experience and discover things for themselves,” said Brenda Plakans, Executive Director at the Welty Center. “Once kids start to get the gist, teachers can take things back to the classroom.”
In large part, their efforts this year have been supported by multiple partnerships with local organizations like the Stateline Boys & Girls Club or Community Action. The center also has received help in the form of grants through area nonprofits such as the Stateline Community Foundation, Alliant Energy Foundation or Hendricks Family Foundation, to name just a few.
“We are very fortunate and happy about it to have many community partners,” Plakans said. “We want to be accessible to families of all income levels.”
In January, the Welty Center’s board members held an annual meeting to discuss goals for 2020 and beyond.
Plakans said the four main goals discussed were:
- To embody, create and teach environmental leadership.
- To work closely with the City of Beloit to promote Big Hill Park.
- To increase the center’s capacity to serve the area and maintain partnerships.
- To cultivate equal access for everyone of all ethnic and financial backgrounds.
Plakans said the center has also been looking to increase the staff’s Spanish-speaking capabilities, in an effort to be more inclusive.
The Welty Center staff interact with thousands of children each year, Plakans said. She added that the more connections they can build, the more local children of all backgrounds they can reach.
Marc Perry, Executive Director of Community Action, said he welcomes the Welty Center’s efforts to expand local outreach.
Perry, who is also a former summer camp counselor in the St. Louis area, said increased access to low cost opportunities helps level the playing field for minority children and helps them to explore outdoor interests, broaden their worldview and propel their education forward from an early age.
“I always appreciate when other organizations continue the conversation both internally and externally,” Perry said of the Welty Center’s equity goals.
Especially as the nation is in the midst of a reckoning on race, Perry said it is always important to improve diversity, promote inclusion, provide equal learning opportunities and offer fun spaces where kids can learn and play together.
“We try to incorporate some aspect of adventure and learning every summer, and the Welty Center is an ideal spot for it,” Perry said. “It’s a great outdoor classroom. It’s important that we continue to provide opportunities for all children, all families.”
While an annual overnight camping trip was called off due to coronavirus concerns, the Welty Center was able to offer numerous other events this summer, some virtually and some in-person.
Plakans said they teamed up with Beloit College’s Help Yourself program to put on a scavenger hunt.
A virtual 5K run also took place. In fact, enough participants registered and paid early on to allow the center to invite a number of local children to join in for free.
In an effort to offer additional flexible childcare options amidst the pandemic, Plakans said the center has teamed up with the Beloit Public Library to put on activities for kids while parents pursue GED classes.
Plakans said the Welty Center also aims to incorporate more educational activities about how the Ho Chunk tribes interacted with plants, animals and the environment and viewed themselves as part of a life cycle in nature.
For additional information about upcoming events, visit the Welty Center’s page on Facebook or go to weltycenter.org.