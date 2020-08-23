BELOIT—Team members at the Welty Environmental Center are trying a new approach to fundraising with an ongoing virtual run/walk, with the goal of trekking a combined 320 miles.
“This event is a summer fundraiser that gets folks outside and engaging with nature, but avoids gathering a crowd in one place,” said Executive Director Brenda Plakans. “A virtual 5k has lots of flexibility since people can complete it whenever and wherever they want, and we have the fun goal of combining everyone’s distance to try and equal the length of the Rock River.”
The Rock River 5k 2020 fundraiser is currently ongoing and will continue until Sept. 7.
The cost is $15 for students, $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Participants will receive a bandana. All proceeds will help fund the organization’s general operations.
Participants can join at any time and either walk, run, paddle, swim or bicycle at any location or time of their choosing, Plakans said.
To sign up or for more information, visit the Welty Environmental Center’s website at weltycenter.org
In lieu of hosting their usual summer fundraisers, Plakans said the Welty Center organizers wanted to find a different, socially distanced way to promote outdoor activity and raise awareness about the environment this time around. The organization has previously considered hosting 5k events, and this felt like the right time to take that step, she said.
“We thought using the length of the Rock River as a goal for the event would help focus our efforts but would also draw attention to the main waterway running through the Stateline Area,” said board member Katie Udell.
About 10 people had signed up as of Monday, and Plakans said she anticipated another 25 people would join in early this week.
She estimated that if everyone were to walk at least 5 kilometers, they would need around 104 people to reach their 320 mile goal. Some participants might choose to run further, helping nudge that number higher, Plakans said.
Plakans said getting outside in the fresh air is beneficial for mental health and carries lower risk of getting sick due to not gathering in crowds.
“If this goes well, we might do it again. There’s a lot of flexibility when you do this, people can pick and choose when they get out,” Plakans said.