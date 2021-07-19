BELOIT — There were crayfish, sowbugs and bloodworms ‘oh my.’
Once they strapped their hip waders on kids from Merrill Community Center ventured into the muddy creek in Lesson Park on Monday afternoon to plunge nets to catch glorious critters ranging from water striders to the water boatman insect known for its boat-shaped bod’ with the help of Welty Environmental Center educator Darien Becker.
“I love water,” said Ariana Soria.
“I caught the largest crayfish, and I got wet,” said Jamir Wilson.
After youngsters rounded up dripping wildlife from the water, Becker helped the nature enthusiasts identify all the creatures including wee crustaceans. She had to show Jamir how to safely hold up his pinching crayfish which spit water at them as she dispensed natural facts including how crayfish walk backwards.
“They have to see where their predator is headed,” Becker said.
Welty Camps are back in full swing this summer. On Monday, kids were learning about aquatic biology. The week-long camp had a theme of “wet and wild.” Not only do campers get to enjoy the lessons, but visiting school groups such as the Merrill kids get to participate as well.
“They learn about the water cycle, river ecology, runoff, pollution, who lives in water, what grows in water and how they interact. There might be some sanctioned water fights,” said Welty Environmental Center Executive Director Brenda Plakans.
Those at Welty Environmental Center are thrilled to be back with full-day camps following a scaled back year due to COVID. Last summer, Welty held programming for two hours in the mornings.
“Parents were so grateful to have kids out of the house, and by default, it was screen free. It was kind of fun. They did a lot of exploring around Big Hill Park and around the water,” Plakans said.
This spring, a series of day camps kicked off. Camps include themes such as “nature’s restaurant” when campers foraged for black raspberries, learned about the food web and “who eats who at Big Hill Park.”
The camps have been home to unique activities.
In the “Speaking for Trees” week students identified trees and then uploaded the information to the Wisconsin DNR tree identification website to be added to a state map.
“We also did a wilderness survival week about how to survive if lost in the woods. They learned how to start camp fires, and how to identify good and harmful plants,” Plakans said.
Sports week included games similar to those young animals play to learn how to survive which included some hiding and fleeing from predators. In “oh deer” kids act as deer with two “wolves” in the pack. Spoiler alert: The wolves increase.
The camps typically attract 20 kids a week. Drop off starts at 7:45 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. with an aftercare option until about 5 p.m. This summer Welty started June 21 and they will run right up until school starts.
Visiting school and other youth groups such as the Boys & Girls Clubs also frequent the site on field trips for nature experiences. Community Action PREP students, teens doing leadership activities also came out to Welty. Campers are wearing masks as not all children are vaccinated. On rainy days, campers can do indoor activities.
“It’s so nice to have it noisy again,” Plakans said. “It’s really exciting to have everyone back again. We have our regular camps, field trips and other visitors.”
Welty plans to keep going strong.
“We are having conversations with the school district about fall field trips and other organizations on fall programming,” Plakans said.
Those at Welty also are planning another virtual 5K in August.