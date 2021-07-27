ROCKTON—Prior to elevated levels of various metals being detected in Rockton groundwater monitoring wells at the former Beloit Corporation site last week, testing of the wells has been done on a regular basis for decades, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).
The presence of antimony, cadmium, chromium and nickel were found in groundwater monitoring wells located at the site. There were no metals found in the municipal water supply for the Village of Rockton that was tested on June 21.
The samples with the elevated metal results were collected from monitoring wells following the chemical fire at the Chemtool, Inc. facility, which is located on this Superfund site. Metals were not previously contaminants of concern at the site.
Kim Biggs, public information officer for IPEA, said sampling at the site was “routine” for groundwater monitoring wells around the area.
A total of 30 monitoring wells are sampled semi-annually and 17 monitoring wells are sampled annually, with samples previously being analyzed for the presence of volatile organic chemicals (VOCs). In the latest report from the site, none of the monitoring wells located off-site exceeded the maximum contamination levels, Biggs said.
The monitoring wells with elevated levels of metals are all located within the Superfund site. Of the 20 monitoring wells sampled, elevated levels of metals were identified in 16 wells.
As a precaution, until more testing is conducted to identify and narrow the impacted area, residents that have private wells and live in the Blackhawk neighborhood adjacent to the Chemtool property are recommended to not use private well water for drinking or cooking.
A Superfund area is a polluted location in the U.S. requiring a long-term response to clean up hazardous waste contamination. The 175-acre Beloit Corporation site was placed on the EPA’s national priority list in 1990 as a site for future remediation. The IEPA has been responsible for the site’s remediation since 2002.