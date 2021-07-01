WHITEWATER—The Greater Whitewater Committee (GWC) will be host an event to welcome UW-Whitewater Interim Chancellor Dr. Jim Henderson on Wednesday.
This event will take place at 7 a.m. at 841 Brewhouse.
The meeting is open to the public and acts as a formal meet and greet of the new UW-Whitewater Interim Chancellor. If you would like to attend, you must RSVP by July 6 to research@knightpublicaffairs.com.
The GWC wishes Dr. Watson all the best and hopes that his health improves with every day. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.