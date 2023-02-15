BELOIT - A community reception is planned for Feb. 28 for the new Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos.
The welcome event will take place from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Rotary River Center, at 1160 S. Riverside Drive. The event will include light refreshments and will be open to the public.
“The Beloit City Councilors are poised to welcome Gabrielatos to our community,” said Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin. “We are enthusiastically looking forward to his start date and invite community members to join us at the reception on Feb. 28 to give him a warm Beloit welcome.”
Gabrielato’s first day in his new job will be on Monday and he will attend his first city council meeting that same day.
Once Gabrielatos takes office, Elizabeth Krueger will end her time as interim city manager and continue as city attorney/deputy city manager.
Before coming to Beloit, Gabrielatos was the city manager of West Linn, Oregon from 2020 through August 2022. Before his position in Oregon, he worked as the interim and assistant manager at Albert Lea, Minnesota from 2015 to 2020.
Gabrielatos started his prospects in government by serving in various roles for members of the Chicago City Council.
Gabrielatos earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Tulane University and a master’s degree in public policy and administration.
"I can't wait to get started in Beloit,” Gabrielatos said. “I am grateful to be working with a thoughtful council, hardworking staff and engaged community."