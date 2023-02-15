Jerry Gabrielatos
Buy Now

Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen by the Beloit City Council to be the new city manager. He will begin his job on Feb. 20.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - A community reception is planned for Feb. 28 for the new Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos.

The welcome event will take place from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Rotary River Center, at 1160 S. Riverside Drive. The event will include light refreshments and will be open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you