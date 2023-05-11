CONFERENCE JAMBOREEBELOIT — ABC Supply Stadium will be the scene for one of The Rock Valley Conference Jamboree May 11-13. It feature all 10 Rock Valley Conference baseball teams matching up. Tickets for each game are $7 and can be purchased online at SkyCarp.com or visit the Box Office at ABC Supply Stadium.

BELOIT FARMERS MARKETBELOIT — Shop in the open-air market with dozens of vendors selling produce, baked goods, and more. This outdoor farmers market occurs every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine from May-October in downtown Beloit.

