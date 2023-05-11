CONFERENCE JAMBOREEBELOIT — ABC Supply Stadium will be the scene for one of The Rock Valley Conference Jamboree May 11-13. It feature all 10 Rock Valley Conference baseball teams matching up. Tickets for each game are $7 and can be purchased online at SkyCarp.com or visit the Box Office at ABC Supply Stadium.
BELOIT FARMERS MARKETBELOIT — Shop in the open-air market with dozens of vendors selling produce, baked goods, and more. This outdoor farmers market occurs every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine from May-October in downtown Beloit.
BECKMAN MILL TOURSBELOIT --Beckman Mill is located at Beckman Mill County Park, 6 miles west of Beloit. On the grounds of the 50-acre county park you will see an authentically restored 1868 grist mill, a new dam, mill pond, fish ladder, foot bridge, saw mill display, 1840s cooperage, visitor center, gift shop, creamery, blacksmith shop, picnic shelter, vintage garden, nature trail and more. The mill is open on Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m., May-October.
ART OF THE EARTH: RECENT DEPARTURESROCKFORD — Learn how artists and scientists can work together to create a visual representation of a time on Earth we have never seen before: PaleoArt! When people think of extinction they often think of the distant past, however there are many species that have gone extinct even within just the past hundred years. Burpee Museum of Natural History sessions are on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEONROCKFORD — Tina Renee and Beverly Washington will host this event on Saturday, May 13, at the RPL Nordlof Center in Rockford. Guest speakers, a DJ, and more will accompany this luncheon from 2-4 p.m. The fashion show sponsored by the Great Fellowship with Women Daughters costs $10 and goes from 4-6 p.m.
GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT ROCK COUNTYBELOIT — Girls’ Night out Rock County is Tuesday, May 16 from 5-8 p.m. at the Beloit Club. Girls’ Night Out Rock County is a women volunteer coordinated event exclusively for women interested in networking and making friends with a give-back opportunity to support a local not-for-profit. Appetizers will be served and dinner menu will be available.
CLASSIC FILM SERIES: SUPERMAN (1978)BELOIT — The Beloit Public Library is offering its monthly film series featuring some of the classics, with the next date Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. This month’s showing is Superman (1978) directed by Richard Donner and starring Christopher Reeves. Free refreshments are served. One member of the audience will receive a free copy of the film.
BELOIT — WEDNESDAY WORK DAYBELOIT — Volunteers can join in at Nature at the Confluence every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until noon, pulling invasive plants, working in the Pollinator Garden and Learning Gardens, or helping in other ways.
TEAM WORLD HORSESHOES TOURNAMENTBELOIT — The Beloit Horseshoe Club will compete in a World Horseshoes Tournament over the course of three days at 2605 Haborn Dr., Beloit. Competition is from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
WHEEL RUN FOR MEALS BELOIT — The Wheel Run for Meals 10k Run & 5k Run/Walk is Saturday, May 20, starting from the new Beloit Meals on Wheels Office at 1534 Shore Drive. The family friendly race is chip timed and takes off at 9 a.m. Cost is $20 for adults; $10 for youth 17 and under and includes a t-shirt.