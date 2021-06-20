SOUTH BELOIT—A pre-annexation agreement will be the subject of a public hearing on Monday at a South Beloit City Council meeting.
The public hearing is set for 4 p.m. Monday at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., when the pre-annexation agreement with Hidden Creek Estates, 13276 White School Road, will be discussed.
Hidden Creek Estates is a wedding venue which lists a Roscoe address, but is not in the village limits.
The City of South Beloit cannot annex the Hidden Creek Estates property because it is not contiguous to the city limits. The pre-annexation agreement is being proposed in case one day the city limits extend to the property.
The South Beloit Zoning Board has recommended against the pre-annexation agreement.