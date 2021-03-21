BELOIT—A flyer and a new website, beloitstudentsmatter.com, has emerged promoting Christine Raleigh and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Deborah Kerr.
It had also mentioned Jason Jacobson as a write-in candidate for the Beloit School Board, although Jacobson emailed the Daily news on Wednesday saying he was dropping out of the race due to a family emergency.
The flyer encourages people to vote on April 6 for candidates that prioritize in-person, full-time learning.
People are encouraged to text “OPEN” to 866-552-0238 or visit the website beloitstudentsmatter.com.
According to the website, the creators are a grassroots group of parents, students, and other concerned citizens and are not affiliated with any political group or campaign and are not accepting donations.
However, they do not disclose the specific identity of any of the creator. It has caused some to question if the flyer and website could potentially be violating campaign finance attribution/disclaimer requirements.
For example every printed advertisement or other communication which expresses advocacy for a candidate which is paid for by any contribution or disbursement should include an attribution which identifies the person(s) who paid for the communication, and in some cases, the person(s) who authorized the communication.
When a committee places a communication for express advocacy in coordination with a candidate committee, both the committee making the payment and the committee accepting the communication as an in-kind contribution should be listed in the attribution, according to the State of Wisconsin Ethics Commission website at https://ethics.wi.gov/Pages/CampaignFinance/AttributionRequirements.aspx.
Raleigh said the flyer and website are not part of her campaign or funded by her. Raleigh added she hadn’t heard of the website and had not seen the flyer as of Monday.
The website takes issue with board members who it says accepted campaign contributions from the Beloit Education Association (BEA) which the website claims has been largely instrumental in keeping schools in the Beloit school district closed. The site also questions why some of the board members are not attending meetings in person with some of them turning off their cameras during meetings.
The site also gives links to help parents enroll in other school districts, private schools and the new public charter, The Lincoln Academy. It also includes information for educators about how to opt out of their union.