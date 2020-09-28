JANESVILLE—A Wausaukee, Wisconsin man could face his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charge following his arrest Sunday in Janesville.
Adam J. Keenan, 39, was arrested after witnesses reported an intoxicated driver on Interstate 39/90. The suspect vehicle later was observed driving into the parking lot of SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville and driving up on a sidewalk, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Keenan refused to perform a field sobriety test and he was arrested, according to the news release.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Keenan is schedule to appear in Rock County Circuit Court today.