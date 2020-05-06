WATERTOWN — Colin J. Marshall, 27, of Watertown, Wisconsin is accused of possessing cocaine following a police investigation into numerous gun shots being fired April 27.
Marshall was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The charge stems from a report of shots being fired in front on Bigham Avenue. Xavier J. Drayton, 32, was charged April 28 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated as a result of an investigation into that incident.
