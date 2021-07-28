BELOIT—A radium mitigation project has been completed on a city-owned well that was taken out of service in October 2019.
The well will return to service on Monday, according to a news release from the City of Beloit.. Samples collected from the well—Well #9—between November 2018 and September 2019 indicated the presence of radium beyond the maximum contaminant level. The City chose to stop operation of the well out of an abundance of caution while a solution could be developed.
The City of Beloit has eight wells and has not experienced any challenges to providing safe drinking water while this well was offline.
The rehabilitation work included removing the buildup of scaling on the walls of the well. Six radium tests were conducted to ensure safety.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gave the City permission to return Well #9 to service on July 1.