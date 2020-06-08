SOUTH BELOIT—Two recent incidents that required area fire departments to deploy water rescue teams highlights the need for residents to practice safety while enjoying Stateline Area waterways, according to South Beloit Fire Chief Mike Davenport.
On June 1, a 15-year-old boy drowned after trespassing and swimming at a quarry in the 2300 block of Shirland Avenue in South Beloit. Divers rescued the boy from under the water and he was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the teen.
Also on June 1, Rockton Fire Protection District first responders activated its water rescue team after a report of a capsized boat on the Rock River. Three people fell into the water following a mechanical issue with the boat that caused it to lose power and become entangled in trees along the river, the department said.
One person swam to shore before two citizens in another boat helped rescue the other two boaters. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Davenport said although the boaters had flotation devices, none had time to put them on before going overboard.
“One of the most important things is having a life vest and wearing that life vest,” Davenport said. “In the end, they are what’s going to save your life if you have to go into the water. Having them in the boat doesn’t do much for safety. More often than not, we see people who aren’t wearing their life vest and that’s when people get into trouble.”
Davenport said residents should notify friends or family about where they plan to enter the waterway and an estimated time of return following the day’s recreation. Just like driving down a highway, Davenport said boaters should watch down the waterway for floating debris that could cause a craft to capsize.
“With smaller craft like canoes or kayaks, watching for debris is very important,” Davenport said. “The current tends to pull you towards that debris and you need to be cautious.”
Before splash down, Davenport urged residents to check water levels, and discouraged entering local waterways following strong storms or heavy rainfall.
“You need to give the creek or river time to settle down to have fewer hazards along the waterway,” Davenport said.
Due to business and other recreation facility closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Davenport said he expects the Turtle Creek and Rock River to see more traffic than usual this summer.
“I really think there’s more traffic on the water,” Davenport said. “It’s something that people can still do. We want people to go out and enjoy our beautiful waterways in our community, but we want everyone to be safe.”
