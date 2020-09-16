BELOIT – Water rescue operations in the Rock River south of the Beloit dam following a report of an unknown object in the river were called off after nothing was located, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
An individual reported seeing an object in the river at around 7:20 a.m. and Beloit water rescue team members from the fire department were deployed on the river. According to a department news release, rescuers used sonar technology to determine if there was something in the river.
The operation included BFD, Beloit police, South Beloit Fire Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.