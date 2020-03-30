BELOIT - Water levels on the Rock River remain high in the Stateline Area.
The Rock river at Afton, north of Beloit, was at 9.23 feet on Monday, which is slightly above minor flood stage (9 feet). Major flood stage at that part of the river is 12 feet.
The Rock River at Rockton in Illinois was at 8.6 feet on Monday. Minor flood stage at that part of the river is 10 feet and major flood stage is 14 feet.
Turtle Creek in Beloit has seen water levels reduce. The creek was at 5.19 feet on Monday. That is down from 7.5 feet on Sunday, which is minor flood stage.
