BELOIT - The Beloit Historical Society (BHS) announced that Kelly Washburn has resigned from her position as Program Director to attend to family, according to a news release from BHS.
Her last day was Friday.
Executive Director Donna Langford said Washburn was the “public face of BHS for the past four years and in that time recruited countless volunteers, ran well-loved programs, and was a warm welcoming presence at BHS.”
Langford added, “She will be dearly missed, but we are grateful she remains an active member of our community. The BHS wishes to thank Kelly for her service and dedication to our mission, sharing Beloit’s history to enhance community pride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.