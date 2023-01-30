Warming centers offered in Rock County Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Another bitter cold day has been forecast for the Stateline Area today, Tuesday, Jan. 31 with wind chill readings expected to range from 11 to 21 below zero.When temperatures dip below zero, designated warming centers are available to people.Warming centers can be found in the following locations:- Beloit Health System, 1969 W. Hart Road, Monday through Sunday 24 hours.- Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.- Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.- Hedberg Public Library, 316 Main St., Janesville. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.- Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.- Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man accused of drug offenses Beloit's CCI honored for work on Humane Society facility Family Services purchases former Royce School in Beloit Gin Blossoms to perform in Janesville Vehicle pileup reported on I-39/90 near Janesville Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime